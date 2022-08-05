VR Education (LON:VRE) Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of VR Education Holdings Plc (LON:VRE – Get Rating) were up 5.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 19.95 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 18.45 ($0.23). Approximately 1,190,120 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 249% from the average daily volume of 340,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.50 ($0.21).

VR Education Trading Up 5.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 28.86 and a current ratio of 28.86. The company has a market cap of £53.52 million and a P/E ratio of -20.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 18.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 19.

About VR Education

VR Education Holdings Plc, through its subsidiary Immersive VR Education Limited, operates as a virtual/augmented reality software company in education and simulated training sector worldwide. The company offers ENGAGE, an online virtual learning and corporate training platform that provides educators and corporate trainers the tools they need to create their own content in virtual classrooms or virtual training environments.

