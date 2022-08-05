Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.85-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.91. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Vontier also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.20-$3.30 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Vontier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vontier currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Vontier Price Performance

Shares of VNT stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,823,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,070. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. Vontier has a 52 week low of $21.16 and a 52 week high of $37.08.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $748.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.84 million. Vontier had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 102.18%. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Vontier will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vontier by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,436,000 after acquiring an additional 228,497 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Vontier by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,898,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,361,000 after acquiring an additional 221,705 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Vontier by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,297,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,341,000 after acquiring an additional 130,145 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Vontier by 8.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,570,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,879,000 after acquiring an additional 119,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vontier by 14.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,499,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,074,000 after acquiring an additional 191,192 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Further Reading

