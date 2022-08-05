Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Vontier had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 102.18%. The company had revenue of $776.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Vontier Stock Performance

VNT stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.72. The stock had a trading volume of 644,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,558. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.29. Vontier has a fifty-two week low of $21.16 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.95%.

Institutional Trading of Vontier

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Vontier by 90.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vontier by 24.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vontier by 13.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vontier in the first quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Vontier in the first quarter valued at $453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Vontier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vontier currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

