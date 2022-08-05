Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €34.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($35.05) target price on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on VNA. UBS Group set a €36.50 ($37.63) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €60.20 ($62.06) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €42.00 ($43.30) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($58.76) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($41.24) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday.

Vonovia Stock Down 4.5 %

VNA stock opened at €30.21 ($31.14) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Vonovia has a 1-year low of €27.17 ($28.01) and a 1-year high of €60.96 ($62.85). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €31.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €38.80. The firm has a market cap of $24.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

