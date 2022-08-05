Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €230.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($237.11) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on VOW3. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($242.27) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays set a €225.00 ($231.96) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($237.11) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday. Bank of America set a €173.00 ($178.35) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €175.00 ($180.41) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Shares of ETR VOW3 opened at €143.60 ($148.04) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.05. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €120.56 ($124.29) and a 12 month high of €210.10 ($216.60). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €140.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €154.53. The stock has a market cap of $29.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

