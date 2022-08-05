Vision Scs F2 Sells 25,989 Shares of Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Stock

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) major shareholder Vision Scs F2 sold 25,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $371,902.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,255,963 shares in the company, valued at $17,972,830.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Vision Scs F2 also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 2nd, Vision Scs F2 sold 4,792 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $67,567.20.
- On Monday, May 16th, Vision Scs F2 sold 35,158 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $394,824.34.
- On Thursday, May 12th, Vision Scs F2 sold 264,072 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $2,442,666.00.
Cullinan Oncology Stock Up 3.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CGEM traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,544. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.07 and a 200-day moving average of $12.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.70 million, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of -0.21. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $30.33.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.
Institutional Trading of Cullinan Oncology
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,732,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 16,384 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cullinan Oncology Company Profile
Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cullinan Oncology (CGEM)
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Or Shake Shak? Which Is The Tastier Play
- Activision Blizzard Banks On A Flurry Of New Content
- Energy Transfer Is A Value Among High-Yield Energy Infrastructure
- 3 Low Priced Stocks With Good Growth Prospects
- Devon Energy Looks Attractive if You Look Past the Headlines
Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.