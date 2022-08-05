Vision Scs F2 Sells 25,989 Shares of Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Stock

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) major shareholder Vision Scs F2 sold 25,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $371,902.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,255,963 shares in the company, valued at $17,972,830.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Vision Scs F2 also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 2nd, Vision Scs F2 sold 4,792 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $67,567.20.

On Monday, May 16th, Vision Scs F2 sold 35,158 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $394,824.34.

On Thursday, May 12th, Vision Scs F2 sold 264,072 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $2,442,666.00.

Cullinan Oncology Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CGEM traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,544. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.07 and a 200-day moving average of $12.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.70 million, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of -0.21. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $30.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cullinan Oncology ( NASDAQ:CGEM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.34. On average, research analysts predict that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Institutional Trading of Cullinan Oncology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,732,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 16,384 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also

