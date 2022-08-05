Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,753 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 142,192 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $44,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie lowered their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.64.

Shares of V stock opened at $213.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.91 and a one year high of $242.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

