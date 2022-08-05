Virtue Poker Price Tops $0.0086 on Major Exchanges (VPP)

Virtue Poker (VPP) traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 4th. One Virtue Poker coin can now be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Virtue Poker has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. Virtue Poker has a total market capitalization of $916,160.45 and approximately $1,633.00 worth of Virtue Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004412 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.44 or 0.00632807 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001638 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002213 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00015706 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00036099 BTC.
About Virtue Poker
Virtue Poker’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,988,748 coins. Virtue Poker’s official Twitter account is @virtue_poker and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Virtue Poker is https://reddit.com/r/virtuepoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Virtue Poker Coin Trading
