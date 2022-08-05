Virendra A. Kirloskar Sells 420 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total transaction of $161,158.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,345.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

KLAC stock opened at $397.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $339.96 and a 200-day moving average of $347.21. The company has a market cap of $59.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $282.83 and a 12-month high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. KLA’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 19.18%.

KLA declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $373.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in KLA by 173.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 61.4% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

