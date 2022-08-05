Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02, reports. Vimeo had a negative net margin of 20.85% and a negative return on equity of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $110.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.67 million. Vimeo updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Vimeo Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VMEO opened at $6.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.76 and its 200 day moving average is $9.96. Vimeo has a 52 week low of $5.33 and a 52 week high of $45.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vimeo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vimeo

About Vimeo

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMEO. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vimeo by 6.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 40,378 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vimeo by 77.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 22,580 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vimeo by 22.9% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 23,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vimeo by 1.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 293,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC increased its position in shares of Vimeo by 22.3% in the second quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 54,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 9,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

