Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02, reports. Vimeo had a negative net margin of 20.85% and a negative return on equity of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $110.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.67 million. Vimeo updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.
Vimeo Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VMEO opened at $6.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.76 and its 200 day moving average is $9.96. Vimeo has a 52 week low of $5.33 and a 52 week high of $45.78.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vimeo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.29.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vimeo
About Vimeo
Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vimeo (VMEO)
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
- How Does Freeport McMoran Inc Compare to Its Sector Competitors?
Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.