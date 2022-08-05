Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Vertiv from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.17.

Shares of VRT stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.69. The company had a trading volume of 127,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,144,498. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average is $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Vertiv has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 439.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.42.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Vertiv will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the first quarter worth approximately $143,541,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,319,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597,221 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vertiv by 32.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693,256 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vertiv by 54.3% in the first quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,822,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vertiv by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 8,406,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518,329 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

