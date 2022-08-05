Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Raised to $307.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Barclays from $291.00 to $307.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.83% from the company’s current price.

VRTX has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.90.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.8 %

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $277.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $176.36 and a 1-year high of $296.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 32.24%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total transaction of $173,116.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,463.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 132,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.38, for a total transaction of $37,164,389.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,783.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total transaction of $173,116.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,463.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 162,254 shares of company stock valued at $45,899,243. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

