Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Trading 9.6% Higher

Shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) traded up 9.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.97 and last traded at $13.97. 36,280 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,641,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Vertex Energy from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Vertex Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Vertex Energy to $21.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.71.

Vertex Energy ( NASDAQ:VTNR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $40.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Energy, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David L. Phillips sold 33,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $514,708.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 96,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,625.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director David L. Phillips sold 33,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $514,708.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 96,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,625.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 71,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $805,925.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,252 shares in the company, valued at $5,395,935.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 175,472 shares of company stock worth $2,058,995. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 109,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Vertex Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vertex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 48.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates through Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery segments.

