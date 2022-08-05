Verso (VSO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $475,080.93

Verso (VSO) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 5th. Verso has a market cap of $475,080.93 and $29,565.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verso coin can currently be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Verso has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 43.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004354 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $144.56 or 0.00629370 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001617 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002220 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00015563 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Verso
Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,279,192 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance.
Buying and Selling Verso
Receive News & Updates for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verso and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.