Verso (VSO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $475,080.93

Verso (VSO) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 5th. Verso has a market cap of $475,080.93 and $29,565.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verso coin can currently be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Verso has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 43.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004354 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $144.56 or 0.00629370 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00015563 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Verso

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,279,192 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance.

Buying and Selling Verso

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verso should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verso using one of the exchanges listed above.

