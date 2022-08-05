Verso Hits Market Capitalization of $443,173.40 (VSO)

Verso (VSO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Verso has a total market cap of $443,173.40 and approximately $19,848.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verso coin can now be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Verso has traded 21.6% lower against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004365 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.32 or 0.00625515 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001633 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002209 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015754 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00036370 BTC.
Verso Coin Profile
Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,279,192 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance.
Buying and Selling Verso
