Verso Hits Market Capitalization of $443,173.40 (VSO)

Verso (VSO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Verso has a total market cap of $443,173.40 and approximately $19,848.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verso coin can now be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Verso has traded 21.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004365 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.32 or 0.00625515 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015754 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00036370 BTC.

Verso Coin Profile

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,279,192 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance.

Buying and Selling Verso

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verso should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verso using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

