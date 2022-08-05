VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Director Sells $127,958.00 in Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total transaction of $127,958.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,265.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

VeriSign Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $197.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $174.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.00. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.25 and a 12-month high of $257.03.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $351.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.77 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRSN. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.