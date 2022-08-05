Verge (XVG) Price Up 4.8% This Week

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One Verge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a total market cap of $63.18 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Verge has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000296 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00021719 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.23 or 0.00265619 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000812 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000975 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000809 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 37.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000370 BTC.

About Verge

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,509,141,038 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

