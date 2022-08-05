Verge (XVG) Price Up 3.6% This Week

Verge (XVG) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 5th. Verge has a market cap of $63.00 million and $1.13 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Verge has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000301 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00021571 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.59 or 0.00266514 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000794 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000980 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Verge Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,509,188,138 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.