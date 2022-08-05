Vega Protocol (VEGA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $907,007.00

Vega Protocol (VEGA) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. During the last week, Vega Protocol has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vega Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.95 or 0.00008528 BTC on popular exchanges. Vega Protocol has a market cap of $47.90 million and $907,007.00 worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vega Protocol Coin Profile

VEGA is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 24,549,491 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol.

Vega Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vega Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vega Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vega Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

