Varta (ETR:VAR1) Given a €75.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Varta (ETR:VAR1 – Get Rating) received a €75.00 ($77.32) target price from research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential downside of 7.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a €74.00 ($76.29) price objective on Varta in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Warburg Research set a €65.50 ($67.53) price objective on Varta in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($97.94) price objective on Varta in a research report on Monday. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €64.00 ($65.98) price objective on Varta in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($105.15) price objective on Varta in a research report on Monday.

Varta Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of ETR:VAR1 opened at €80.80 ($83.30) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €80.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €86.33. Varta has a 52-week low of €67.88 ($69.98) and a 52-week high of €165.90 ($171.03).

About Varta

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries and Household Batteries. The Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries primarily for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones; wearables, which include medical devices to measure hypertension, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as the power supply for COVID19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for industrial and original equipment manufacturers for use in various applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters.

