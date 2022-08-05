Varta AG (OTCMKTS:VARGF) Short Interest Update

Varta AG (OTCMKTS:VARGF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 788,300 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the June 30th total of 948,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on VARGF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Varta in a research note on Monday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Varta from €113.00 ($116.49) to €95.00 ($97.94) in a report on Sunday, May 15th.

Varta Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:VARGF opened at $101.75 on Friday. Varta has a 1 year low of $101.75 and a 1 year high of $171.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.75 and a 200-day moving average of $104.64.

About Varta

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries and Household Batteries. The Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries primarily for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones; wearables, which include medical devices to measure hypertension, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as the power supply for COVID19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for industrial and original equipment manufacturers for use in various applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters.

