Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Price Target Lowered to $2.00 at Piper Sandler

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VAPO. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Vapotherm from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Vapotherm from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Vapotherm from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vapotherm presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.75.

Get Vapotherm alerts:

Vapotherm Stock Performance

Shares of VAPO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.71. 14,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,090. Vapotherm has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $31.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.03.

Insider Activity

Vapotherm ( NYSE:VAPO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.24). Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 114.14% and a negative net margin of 102.94%. The business had revenue of $21.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. Vapotherm’s revenue was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vapotherm will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Anthony L. Arnerich purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $30,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,324.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired 40,000 shares of company stock worth $122,700 over the last three months. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vapotherm

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vapotherm by 6.1% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 185,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 10,672 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vapotherm during the second quarter worth $38,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vapotherm by 51.2% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Vapotherm during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vapotherm by 28.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 10,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.