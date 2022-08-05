Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) is Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s 3rd Largest Position

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 543,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,766 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for approximately 8.8% of Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $55,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 142.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 882,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,796,000 after buying an additional 518,659 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,135.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 484,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,067,000 after buying an additional 445,424 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,897,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 465,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,193,000 after buying an additional 185,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 213.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 268,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,170,000 after buying an additional 182,802 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VT traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.36. 52,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,462,615. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $82.75 and a 52-week high of $109.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.19 and its 200-day moving average is $94.53.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

