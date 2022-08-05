Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Acquired by Tenret Co LLC

Tenret Co LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 3.8% of Tenret Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Tenret Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,579,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $649,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 69,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,425,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.69. 6,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,898. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.80 and a fifty-two week high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

