Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Bought by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $407,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,466.5% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 84,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,630,000 after purchasing an additional 79,528 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOT traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $199.25. 1,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,653. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $184.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $166.75 and a fifty-two week high of $265.87.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Articles

