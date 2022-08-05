Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stake Decreased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,019 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.08% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $38,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,278,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 58,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,560,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,036. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.63 and a twelve month high of $115.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.47.

