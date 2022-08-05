Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Position Raised by Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,686 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 4.4% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $14,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,278,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 58,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,560,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.11. 33,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,302,036. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.63 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.47.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.