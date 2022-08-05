Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,029,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,534 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $139,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,086.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,685,123. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.51. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $53.44.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

