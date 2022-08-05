Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Tenret Co LLC’s Largest Position

Tenret Co LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 302,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,437 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 13.1% of Tenret Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Tenret Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $14,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,239,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,590,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324,742 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597,108 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030,248 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,308,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,637,000 after acquiring an additional 8,842,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 30,793,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000,000 after acquiring an additional 773,641 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $42.28. The stock had a trading volume of 203,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,476,201. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.29. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.82 and a one year high of $53.49.

