Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Bought by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VSS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9,266.7% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.02. 950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,254. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.19 and a fifty-two week high of $142.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.96.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

