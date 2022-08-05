Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) Shares Purchased by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) by 119.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VSGX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Round Table Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 21,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VSGX opened at $50.88 on Friday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $65.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.13 and a 200-day moving average of $54.15.

