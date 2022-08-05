Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $524,811,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,367,000 after purchasing an additional 533,829 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,987,000. Retirement Planning Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 81.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 644,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,542,000 after purchasing an additional 290,099 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,867,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.37. The stock had a trading volume of 34,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,214. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.26. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $137.50 and a 1-year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

