UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.10–$0.09 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.50 million-$48.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.66 million. UserTesting also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.33–$0.31 EPS.

UserTesting Stock Performance

Shares of USER traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.97. 502,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,234. UserTesting has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $15.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.22.

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.58 million. UserTesting’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UserTesting will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About UserTesting

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on USER. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of UserTesting from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of UserTesting from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of UserTesting from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UserTesting presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.60.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

