USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on USA Truck from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on USA Truck from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd.
USA Truck Trading Down 0.3 %
USAK opened at $31.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $280.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.08. USA Truck has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $58.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.
About USA Truck
USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and intermodal rail services.
