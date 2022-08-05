USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on USA Truck from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on USA Truck from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Get USA Truck alerts:

USA Truck Trading Down 0.3 %

USAK opened at $31.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $280.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.08. USA Truck has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $58.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About USA Truck

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USAK. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USA Truck in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of USA Truck by 33.3% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of USA Truck by 6.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of USA Truck in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of USA Truck in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and intermodal rail services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for USA Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.