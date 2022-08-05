Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) to Issue $0.79 Quarterly Dividend

Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.79 per share on Monday, November 7th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th.

NYSE UVV opened at $51.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.17. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.57. Universal has a 1-year low of $46.24 and a 1-year high of $64.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $646.97 million for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 6.85%.

In other news, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 2,000 shares of Universal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $127,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, VP Preston Douglas Wigner sold 4,000 shares of Universal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total transaction of $252,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,212,020.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $127,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,220.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $605,640. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal by 18.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Universal in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Universal by 13.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Universal in the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Universal in the first quarter valued at $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

