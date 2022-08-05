Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Director Purchases $102,720.00 in Stock

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $102,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 161,502 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,371.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE UNVR opened at $25.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Univar Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.56 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.68.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UNVR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Univar Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Univar Solutions from $37.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,732,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $505,633,000 after acquiring an additional 230,879 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Univar Solutions by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,530,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $467,016,000 after purchasing an additional 325,099 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,636,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,284,000 after buying an additional 2,092,395 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,761,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,329,000 after buying an additional 32,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,478,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,078,000 after buying an additional 140,049 shares during the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

