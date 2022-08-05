UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Lindenwold Advisors

Lindenwold Advisors boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,919 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 3.1% of Lindenwold Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Lindenwold Advisors’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,546 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,793,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $603,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,697 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH stock traded down $1.05 on Friday, reaching $532.70. 70,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,834,317. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $383.12 and a 12 month high of $553.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $505.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $498.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total transaction of $1,233,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,220,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,765,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total transaction of $1,233,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,220,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,765,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III bought 89 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,678,138.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,144 shares of company stock worth $69,269,555. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

See Also

