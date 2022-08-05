United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,161 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 7.6% in the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 989,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,368,000 after purchasing an additional 70,025 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in United Rentals by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 718,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,739,000 after acquiring an additional 29,207 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $238,172,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in United Rentals by 16.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 710,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,024,000 after acquiring an additional 101,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in United Rentals by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 436,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,891,000 after acquiring an additional 68,782 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

URI has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. OTR Global lowered shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $368.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $360.00.

URI stock traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $322.15. 7,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,674. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.54 and a twelve month high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 16.41%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Shiv Singh bought 173 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $288.65 per share, with a total value of $49,936.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,993 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,529.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,722,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,089,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shiv Singh purchased 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $288.65 per share, with a total value of $49,936.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,529.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

