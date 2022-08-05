United Parcel Service, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.52 (NYSE:UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.52 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

United Parcel Service has a payout ratio of 46.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect United Parcel Service to earn $13.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.2%.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $194.61. 44,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,788,515. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $165.34 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.29.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Loop Capital upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $232.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.82.

In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 210,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,093,000 after acquiring an additional 15,795 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,187 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 62,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,336,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

