Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Purchased by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Motco raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 118,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 36,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 9,493 shares during the period. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on UL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Societe Generale downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. DZ Bank downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of UL opened at $48.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.15 and a 200-day moving average of $46.82. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $42.54 and a 52 week high of $57.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.4555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

