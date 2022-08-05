Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Position Boosted by Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at about $924,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 5,146.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 36,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 36,022 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on UL. Societe Generale lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE UL traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.72. The company had a trading volume of 84,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,349. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.82. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.54 and a 12-month high of $57.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.4555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

