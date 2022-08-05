UniFarm (UFARM) Price Down 6.8% Over Last 7 Days

UniFarm (UFARM) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. During the last seven days, UniFarm has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. UniFarm has a market capitalization of $113,988.82 and $38,662.00 worth of UniFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniFarm coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 46% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004366 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.57 or 0.00631095 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00015466 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

UniFarm Coin Profile

UniFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,375,919 coins. UniFarm’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UniFarm Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniFarm directly using U.S. dollars.

