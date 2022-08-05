Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.41 Million (UPUNK)

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) traded up 10% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 5th. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can now be purchased for about $0.0257 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a market cap of $6.41 million and $44,995.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 46.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004364 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.56 or 0.00630775 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001614 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002225 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00015498 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Coin Profile
Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.
Buying and Selling Unicly CryptoPunks Collection
