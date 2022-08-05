Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Under Armour from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. B. Riley set a $9.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Under Armour from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.54.

Under Armour Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UAA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,800,883. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average of $13.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $27.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Under Armour

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Under Armour had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Under Armour news, Director David W. Gibbs bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UAA. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 102.5% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 52.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Under Armour by 48.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Under Armour by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. 38.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

