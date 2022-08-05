Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Posts Earnings Results

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. Under Armour had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Under Armour updated its FY23 guidance to $0.47-0.53 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $0.47-$0.53 EPS.
Shares of UAA traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $9.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,800,883. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.61. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.35.
In other Under Armour news, Director David W. Gibbs bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Under Armour from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Under Armour from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Argus dropped their price objective on Under Armour from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Williams Capital lowered Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Under Armour has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.54.
Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.
