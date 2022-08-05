Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Cowen from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on UCTT. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $35.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.96. Ultra Clean has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $60.84.

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $608.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ultra Clean will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $49,815.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,923.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ultra Clean news, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $49,815.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,923.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 3,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $107,529.76. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 21,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,792.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UCTT. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 291.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 151.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

