Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $469.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised Ulta Beauty from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $460.05.
Ulta Beauty Trading Down 0.1 %
Ulta Beauty stock opened at $372.35 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $330.80 and a 12 month high of $438.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $397.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $387.42. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.45.
Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty
In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total transaction of $5,345,858.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,734,267.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total transaction of $5,345,858.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,734,267.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total value of $13,879,127.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,988,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,207 shares of company stock worth $19,411,502 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ulta Beauty
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after acquiring an additional 40,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,234,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,746,223,000 after acquiring an additional 434,595 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,276,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $906,392,000 after acquiring an additional 685,026 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,208,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $910,571,000 after acquiring an additional 110,198 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 625,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $257,832,000 after acquiring an additional 42,873 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.
