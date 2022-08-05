Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $469.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised Ulta Beauty from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $460.05.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 0.1 %

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $372.35 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $330.80 and a 12 month high of $438.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $397.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $387.42. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.86. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 20.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total transaction of $5,345,858.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,734,267.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total transaction of $5,345,858.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,734,267.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total value of $13,879,127.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,988,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,207 shares of company stock worth $19,411,502 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after acquiring an additional 40,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,234,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,746,223,000 after acquiring an additional 434,595 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,276,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $906,392,000 after acquiring an additional 685,026 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,208,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $910,571,000 after acquiring an additional 110,198 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 625,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $257,832,000 after acquiring an additional 42,873 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.