UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) COO Patrick M. Webster Sells 27,996 Shares of Stock

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPIGet Rating) COO Patrick M. Webster sold 27,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $2,540,077.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,417,270.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $88.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.45. UFP Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $94.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 9.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UFPI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in UFP Industries by 55.0% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in UFP Industries by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in UFP Industries during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in UFP Industries during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on UFPI shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of UFP Industries to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

