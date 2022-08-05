UDR (NYSE:UDR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.09-$2.13 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. UDR also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.53-$0.55 EPS.

UDR Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of UDR stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,030. UDR has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $61.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.77 and a 200 day moving average of $51.83. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 97.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

UDR Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 316.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UDR

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UDR shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on UDR from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered UDR from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised UDR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on UDR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $54.00 target price on UDR in a report on Monday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.24.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the first quarter worth $214,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the first quarter worth $217,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 46.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 6.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of UDR in the first quarter worth $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Stories

