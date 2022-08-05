UDR (NYSE:UDR) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.53-$0.55 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. UDR also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.09-$2.13 EPS.

Shares of UDR traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.46. The stock had a trading volume of 40,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,030. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. UDR has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 316.67%.

UDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of UDR from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of UDR from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of UDR from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.24.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in UDR during the first quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in UDR by 4.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in UDR during the 1st quarter valued at $499,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in UDR by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in UDR during the 1st quarter valued at $409,000. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

